Pending 2023 free agent Jakobi Meyers revealed first thing he plans on doing in offseason

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will be a free agent this offseason, So there will be plenty of time to talk about the future of his NFL career, but for now, his immediate focus is health and family time.

Meyers had another strong year for the Patriots, as he recorded 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns. He had several notable games during the course of the regular season.

His eight-catch, 111-yard performance against the Detroit Lions on October 9 was a season highlight for him. Most recently, he had seven catches for 32 yards against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Meyers joined the organization as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in 2019. He has put together a solid resume, recording 235 receptions for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns. He could be in line for a big payday soon.

However, the wideout is not thinking about any of that at the moment.

“Honestly, I haven’t even really gotten to that point yet,” said Meyers, per NESN’s Sean T. McGuire. “I just, I’ve been kind of hurt all year so I’m just more excited to get healthy, get a little rest, see my family. That’s probably the biggest thing, just go see my family. After that, I’ll probably figure out what’s next for me.”

The Patriots will be busy this off-season, as they have 19 free agents on the roster. Meyers’ ascent to the No.1 receiving role may make for a difficult decision ahead.

