Pencil Kevin Harvick Into NASCAR's Championship Race but Who Joins Him?

The next three races determine who comprises NASCAR's final four

These races will be thrilling based on the points as they run alone

The championship is now be decided at Phoenix Raceway

There is a 95 percent chance that Kevin Harvick will be one of the final four racing for the NASCAR Cup Series championship next month at Phoenix Raceway.

Who will join him amongst the seven remaining contenders remains an open question.

There are just four races left in the 2020 season and the next three will determine the complexion of that championship race in the Valley of the Sun. The four that advance, either on wins, or championship points will have an equal opportunity to take the championship.

For the seventh season in a row, the best finishing driver of the four in the championship race at Phoenix captures the crown.

So, what makes Harvick such a lock? Take a look at the updated standings entering the Round of 8 that includes Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

1. Kevin Harvick +45

2. Denny Hamlin +32

3. Brad Keselowski +13

4. Chase Elliott +5

5. Joey Logano -5

6. Martin Truex Jr. -10

7. Alex Bowman -18

8. Kurt Busch -21

Harvick already has over a full race worth of points lead over the elimination cutline. He earned that by virtue of his regular season and early playoff success. Playoff points are earned through race wins or stage victories and they carry over from round to round as a sort of safeguard against one fluke result upending an entire championship season.

Of course, it’s not impossible for Harvick to be eliminated, but it would take a significant implosion over the next three races, and Brad Keselowski knows it too.

"It feels that way, yeah, it feels that way," Keselowski said during a Thursday media teleconference. "Denny is not completely out of my reach. He’s 19 points or something in front of me … so I think I’ve got a shot at legitimately racing him on points, but probably the others don’t.

"With respect to that, I think Kevin’s a pretty good ways away from everybody."

That’s important because even if three drivers below the cutline on points all win their way in over the next three races, Harvick would advance by virtue of just staying out of trouble. Similarly, that presumptive battle for second in points between Keselowski and Hamlin could be the difference in elimination if two drivers below the cutline win their way in and neither of the frontrunners reach victory lane.

These aren’t likely outcomes, but you start doing a lot of math when you think about the different scenarios that could play out, especially with two intermediate tracks at Kansas and Texas to open the final multi-race round.

Remember that Kurt Busch won his way into the Round of 8 last month at Las Vegas by virtue of a timely caution, with the benefit of clean air and the NA18D rules package, while driving a car that hadn’t cracked the top-10 all afternoon.

At the time, he was at the bottom of the playoff grid, but suddenly didn’t have to worry about points at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval.

So, don’t count anyone out, especially with the round ending at Martinsville, where championship paths have routinely been won and lost in its previous incarnation as the opening race for the Round of 8.

Busch and Bowman enter as longshots at 18 and 21 points out, and they know they likely need a win, too.

"It's probably going to take a win to make the Round of 4," Bowman said after advancing on Sunday night. "Just going to go all in and do everything we can to make that happen."

WATCH THE BUBBLE BATTLE

