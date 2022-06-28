Penalty sidelines Chris Buescher crewmen for four races

Scott Graves, crew chief for Chris Buescher‘s NASCAR Cup team, has been suspended for four races because the team’s car lost a wheel during Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Graves, rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus and jackman Matthew Wilps were penalized by NASCAR Tuesday. All will serve four-race suspensions.

The penalty will begin with Sunday’s race at Road America in Wisconsin.

After a pit stop in the race’s final stage, the right rear tire on Buescher’s Ford came off, sending Buescher into the outside wall. He limped home to a 30th-place finish, three laps down.

Buescher’s team became the 10th to be penalized for loose wheels this season. Others are those of Justin Haley (twice), Kaz Grala, Todd Gilliland, Corey LaJoie, Bubba Wallace, BJ McLeod, Denny Hamlin, AJ Allmendinger and Kyle Larson.

