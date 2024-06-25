Penalty report: Xfinity Series crew member suspended for axle infraction at New Hampshire

NASCAR officials issued a penalty Tuesday for a rear-axle violation in the Xfinity Series stemming from last weekend’s events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Following Christopher Bell’s victory in Saturday’s SciAps 200, No. 42 Young’s Motorsports crew member Dennis Powell has been suspended from the next Championship Series event, through and including Nashville Superspeedway.

The specific safety infraction states there was a violation of Sections 10.5.2.5.G: Loss or separation of an improperly installed rear axle from the vehicle. No. 42 driver Leland Honeyman wrecked in the race and finished 37th.

The Xfinity Series races at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday in the Tennessee Lottery 250 (5 p.m. ET, USA Network, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

