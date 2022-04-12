Penalty report: Ty Gibbs fined $15K for pit-road contact post-race at Martinsville; RCR penalized

NASCAR officials fined Ty Gibbs $15,000 for a behavioral violation Tuesday for hitting another competitor’s car on pit road after Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Gibbs was shuffled out of contention in a final overtime attempt in Friday’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250, handing the race victory to teammate Brandon Jones and the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus to AJ Allmendinger. Gibbs took out his frustration on the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet of rival Sam Mayer, delivering bumper contact on the cool-down lap that spilled over to pit road. The two emerged from their cars and fought before officials separated them.

The bumping from Gibbs’ No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota occurred while crews, officials and other personnel were waiting for the cars to stop on Martinsville’s tight pit lane post-race. The violation fell under the heading of Section 4.3.A&E (NASCAR Member Conduct) and Section 8.8.8 (Crew member/Servicing) in the NASCAR Rule Book.

Both Gibbs and Mayer were also summoned to the Xfinity Series officials’ hauler for a consultation after Friday night’s event. They went their separate ways after a 10-minute talk.

The No. 54 JGR team was also penalized after the car was found with a single unsecured lug nut after Friday’s race. Crew chief Chris Gayle was fined $5,000.

NASCAR officials also issued four-week suspensions Tuesday to three members of the Richard Childress Racing No. 2 team in the Xfinity Series for a ballast violation at Martinsville.

The safety infraction fell under Section 10.5.2.5.F, which relates to the “loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.” As a result, the following crew members were suspended for the next four races: crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz, car chief Kris McCabe and engineer Sam Bowers.

The violation occurred during Thursday practice, before Friday’s race. Sheldon Creed started fifth and finished 30th.

There were no penalties stemming from Saturday’s Cup Series event at Martinsville. Competition officials announced post-race the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and the No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet would be taken back to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further inspection.