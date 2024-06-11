Penalty report: Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs fined for lug nut infractions at Sonoma

NASCAR officials issued penalties Tuesday for lug nut infractions in the Xfinity Series stemming from last weekend’s events at Sonoma Raceway.

In post-race inspection following Shane van Gisbergen’s victory in Saturday’s Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250, Austin Hill’s No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and Ryan Sieg’s No. 39 Ford were each found with one unsecured lug nut.

This violates Sections 8.8.10.4a: Tires and Wheels of the NASCAR Rule Book. As a result, crew chiefs Andy Street (No. 21) and Matt Noyce (No. 39) were each fined $5,000.

The Xfinity Series will return to Iowa Speedway for the first time since 2019 on Saturday to race in the Hy-Vee Perks 250 (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).