Penalty report: Two teams fined for lug-nut violations at Texas

NASCAR officials issued fines Tuesday to one team each in the Xfinity Series and in the Camping World Truck Series for lug-nut violations during last weekend’s events at Texas Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Charlotte weekend schedule

In the Xfinity Series, the Kaulig Racing No. 16 Chevrolet team of AJ Allmendinger was found with one unsecured lug nut after Saturday’s SRS Distribution 250. As a result of the infraction from Section 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book, No. 16 crew chief Bruce Schlicker was fined $5,000.

Another single-lug violation was found on the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota driven by Chandler Smith in the Camping World Trucks’ Speedycash.com 200. Danny Stockman Jr., the team’s crew chief, was fined $2,500.

Allmendinger has finished among the top 10 in all 12 Xfinity Series races this year, and he currently leads the tour’s standings. He was ninth at Texas, extending his streak. Smith placed eighth last weekend, which pushed him up one spot to third in the Truck Series points.