Penalty report: Two Kaulig Racing teams fined for lug-nut violations at Richmond

NASCAR officials fined a pair of Kaulig Racing’s Xfinity Series teams for lug-nut infractions found after last weekend’s event at Richmond Raceway.

Both the No. 10 and No. 16 Chevrolets from the Kaulig stable each were found with one unsecured lug nut in a post-race check after Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250. Those violations of Section 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book resulted in $5,000 fines to each crew chief — Jason Trinchere (No. 10 team) and Bruce Schlicker (No. 16).

Allmendinger, the Xfinity Series’ points leader, drove to a fourth-place finish Saturday at Richmond. Cassill wound up 15th in the 250-lapper.