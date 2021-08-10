Penalty report: Two Cup teams, two Xfinity teams fined for lug-nut violations at The Glen

NASCAR officials penalized two Cup Series teams and two Xfinity Series teams Tuesday for lug-nut violations during last weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International.

Each of the two Cup Series teams was found with one unsecured lug nut in Sunday’s post-race check after the Go Bowling at The Glen, resulting in a $10,000 fine for each of the following teams/crew chiefs:

• No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief Ben Beshore; driver Kyle Busch)

• No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford (crew chief Seth Barbour; driver Anthony Alfredo)

In the Xfinity Series, two teams were also found with a single unsecured lug nut after Saturday’s Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200, resulting in $5,000 fines for each crew chief. The offending teams were the race-winning No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief Chris Gayle; driver Ty Gibbs) and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief Jeff Meendering; driver Brandon Jones).

Additionally, No. 36 DGM Racing crew member Joseph Keim, the team’s car chief, is suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series event, this Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The team was hit with a penalty per Sections 12.5.2.7.4.e: Loss or separation of an improperly installed rear axle from the vehicle. The No. 36 Chevrolet of driver Alex Labbe lost an axle during the race.