Penalty report: Three Cup Series teams fined for lug-nut infractions post-Kansas

Staff Report
·1 min read
NASCAR officials issued penalties for lug-nut violations Tuesday to three Cup Series teams after last weekend’s event at Kansas Speedway.

Each team’s crew chief was fined $10,000 after their cars were found with a single unsecured lug nut following Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400. Those infractions fell under the heading of Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book.

Penalized teams were:

  • The No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Matt McCall; driver Kurt Busch)

  • The No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford (crew chief Luke Lambert; driver Chris Buescher)

  • The No. 22 Team Penske Ford (crew chief Paul Wolfe; driver Joey Logano)

NASCAR officials also announced Jonathan Stewart, listed on team rosters as an engineer for the No. 21 GMS Racing team in the Camping World Truck Series, has been reinstated after successfully completing NASCAR’s Road to Recovery Program. Stewart was suspended March 16 for violating NASCAR‘s Substance Abuse Policy (Section 19) and Section 12.1, which outlines infractions and disciplinary action.

There were no penalties issued after Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas. The No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota for driver Matt Crafton failed pre-race inspection twice, and the team will lose pit-stall selection for Friday night’s LiftKits4Less.com 200 (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

