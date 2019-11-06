Penalty report from Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR has issued $10,000 fines to three Cup Series crew chiefs for having one unsecured lug nut on their cars after Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The crew chief include: Chris Gabehart, crew chief on Denny Hamlin‘s No. 11 Toyota; Mark Hillman, crew chief on Parker Kligerman‘s No. 96 Toyota; and Luke Lambert, crew chief on Daniel Hemric‘s No. 8 Chevrolet.

NASCAR also issued an indefinite suspension to Michael Barraclough for violating its substance abuse policy.

There were no other penalties.