Penalty report: Team Penske No. 22 crew chief Paul Wolfe suspended for lug violation at Darlington

Staff Report
·1 min read
NASCAR competition officials handed out a one-race suspension Tuesday to Paul Wolfe, crew chief of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford in the Cup Series, for a lug-nut violation during last weekend’s event at Darlington Raceway.

The No. 22 group was one of five teams — two in the Cup Series and three in Xfinity Series — that were docked for unsecured lug nuts in a post-race check, in accordance with Section 10.9.10.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book. Wolfe was also fined $20,000 after two lug nuts were found not safely secured on Joey Logano’s entry after Sunday’s Goodyear 400.

NASCAR officials also issued a $10,000 fine to crew chief Luke Lambert for one unsecured lug nut on the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford driven by Chris Buescher at Darlington.

In the Xfinity Series, three crew chiefs were each fined $5,000 after their cars with hit with single-lug penalties after Saturday’s Steakhouse Elite 200. Those teams were:

No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and crew chief Bruce Schlicker (driver Jeb Burton)
No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and crew chief Jason Trinchere (driver AJ Allmendinger)
No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet and crew chief Buddy Sisco (driver Tommy Joe Martins)

    (Reuters) -Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, the Bob Baffert-trained horse which failed a drug test after its May 1 triumph, is eligible to compete in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club said on Tuesday. If the horse's positive test for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone is confirmed, Churchill Downs said it will strip Medina Spirit of its Kentucky Derby win and the racetrack has already banned Baffert from entering horses there. The controversy surrounding Medina Spirit's positive test raised questions about whether the three-year-old colt would be allowed to compete in the second leg of the Triple Crown.