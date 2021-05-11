Penalty report: Team Penske No. 22 crew chief Paul Wolfe suspended for lug violation at Darlington
NASCAR competition officials handed out a one-race suspension Tuesday to Paul Wolfe, crew chief of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford in the Cup Series, for a lug-nut violation during last weekend’s event at Darlington Raceway.
The No. 22 group was one of five teams — two in the Cup Series and three in Xfinity Series — that were docked for unsecured lug nuts in a post-race check, in accordance with Section 10.9.10.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book. Wolfe was also fined $20,000 after two lug nuts were found not safely secured on Joey Logano’s entry after Sunday’s Goodyear 400.
NASCAR officials also issued a $10,000 fine to crew chief Luke Lambert for one unsecured lug nut on the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford driven by Chris Buescher at Darlington.
In the Xfinity Series, three crew chiefs were each fined $5,000 after their cars with hit with single-lug penalties after Saturday’s Steakhouse Elite 200. Those teams were:
• No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and crew chief Bruce Schlicker (driver Jeb Burton)
• No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and crew chief Jason Trinchere (driver AJ Allmendinger)
• No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet and crew chief Buddy Sisco (driver Tommy Joe Martins)