Penalty report: Team Penske No. 22 crew chief Paul Wolfe suspended for lug violation at Darlington

Ford Motors is ready to unleash a new kind of beast as the American carmaker unveils the all-new 2022 NASCAR Next-Gen Mustang. The new ‘Stang was said to have been in development for two years and will be a completely new vehicle from its predecessors. Redesigned and re-engineered, Ford looks to usher in a new era in stock car racing when it heads to the races this coming season of the NASCAR Cup Series. “A lot of work has been done behind the scenes to make sure this Next-Gen Mustang remains relevant to our customers. As the automotive industry continues to change, we’ll have the ability to keep up in the racing world without having to go through a complete overhaul or redesign of the car. This is something we’ve been waiting for, and we’re glad the time has finally arrived,” said Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook. The 2022 NASCAR Next-Gen Mustang will be outfitted with new rack-and-pinion steering, independent rear suspension, and 18-inch tires with aluminum forged wheels. In addition, the carbon fiber composite body features a wider stance, while a symmetric exterior shell, tail, and smaller greenhouse area closely resemble the production Mustang. Other notable differences of the new-generation 7 NASCAR Mustang over the previous generation model include a five-speed sequential gearbox, exhaust pipes on both sides, and the driver is moved inboard and down. Safety features have also been enhanced with additional roll bars, form-fitted foams between the chassis and the nose/tail, and legacy hood flaps and legacy roof flaps to keep race cars on the ground at high speed. According to Rushbrook, the NASCAR model remains true to the Mustang brand. It was designed and developed with the help of the brand’s aerodynamic engineers to ensure it stays as close to what the production models look like while still being a competitive vehicle on the track. Development of the Next-Gen Mustang took place in Ford’s Dearborn design center as well as at the Ford Performance Technical Center in Concord, North Carolina. Ford continues to perform extensive development using full-motion simulators to ensure that the Next-Gen Mustang will leave other Generation 7 vehicles biting the dust come race day. “Mustang is an iconic brand for Ford, and when I saw the Next-Gen Mustang in person for the first time I was pumped. The aggressive look of the nose and the changes to the greenhouse and tail make the car more authentic to the street Mustang than ever before. I know the fans are going to love the Next-Gen Mustang and I can’t wait to get it on the track,” said 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion and Team Penske driver Joey Logano. The NASCAR Next-Gen Mustang will make its debut on February 20, 2022, at the Daytona International Speedway for the 64th annual Daytona 500. Photos from Ford Also read: Ford Mustang Mach-E receives Top Safety Pick award from US IIHS Feast Your Eyes on the Ford Mustang Mach-E Old against new: 2015 vs. 2019/20 Ford Mustang