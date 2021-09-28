Penalty report: SHR's Childers suspended for lug-nut infraction at Las Vegas

NASCAR officials issued penalties Tuesday to five NASCAR Cup Series teams and one Xfinity Series team for lug-nut violations from last weekend’s events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Among those was a one-race suspension and a $20,000 fine handed to Rodney Childers, crew chief of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for Cup Series Playoffs contender Kevin Harvick. His No. 4 entry was found with two unsecured lug nuts in a check after a ninth-place finish in Sunday’s South Point 400.

Four other Cup Series crew chiefs each were hit with $10,000 fines for single-lug infractions after the Las Vegas event:

• No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (crew chief Cliff Daniels; driver Kyle Larson)

• No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief Ben Beshore; driver Kyle Busch)

• No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Phil Surgen; driver Ross Chastain)

• No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Travis Mack; driver Daniel Suárez)

In the Xfinity Series, crew chief Mike Bumgarner was fined $5,000 after the race-winning No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for Josh Berry was found with a single lug nut unsecured.