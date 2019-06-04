Penalty report from Pocono

NASCAR issued its weekly penalty report on Tuesday, with two individuals incurring violations. Here are the penalties issued:

Billy Scott, crew chief for the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang driven by Daniel Suarez, was fined $10,000 for loose or missing lug nuts discovered after Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway. It was the second time Scott has been penalized this season for a lug nut violation (also penalized after Dover).

The only other penalty was an indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition of Cup crew member John J. Graybeal for several violations, most notably the sport’s substance abuse policy, as listed in the NASCAR Rule Book. Graybeal also was penalized for violating behavioral general procedure and member conduct policies, but was not penalized for any confrontation with a NASCAR official, a NASCAR spokesman told NBC Sports.

No other penalties were assessed.

