Penalty report: No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing team fined for lug-nut violation at Martinsville

NASCAR officials penalized the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing team Tuesday for an unsecured lug nut after last weekend’s events at Martinsville Speedway.

Ty Gibbs drove the No. 54 Toyota to his sixth victory of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season in Saturday’s Dead On Tools 250. His car was found with a single unsecured lug nut in a post-race check by officials, a violation detailed in Section 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book.

As a result, crew chief Chris Gayle was fined $5,000.