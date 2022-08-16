Penalty report: No. 18 KBM team fined for lug-nut violation at Richmond

NASCAR officials penalized the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports team Tuesday for an unsecured lug nut after last weekend’s events at Richmond Raceway.

Chandler Smith drove the No. 18 KBM Toyota to his third victory of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in Saturday night‘s Worldwide Express 250. His truck was found with a single unsecured lug nut in a post-race check by officials, a violation detailed in Section 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book.

As a result, crew chief Danny Stockman was fined $2,500.

NASCAR also announced the reinstatement of two crew members — Tony Waters, last listed on team rosters as a hauler driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports‘ No. 4 team; and Sean Kerlin, a mechanic with JR Motorsports‘ No. 9 team in the Xfinity Series. Both had been suspended under the NASCAR Substance Abuse Policy — Waters on June 28, Kerlin on July 6.