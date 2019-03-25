Penalty report from Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR on Monday penalized three Cup teams and one Gander Outdoors Truck Series team for loose or missing lug nut violations in races this past weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

In the Cup Series:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

* The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, driven by Austin Dillon. Crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. was fined $10,000.

* The No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford, driven by Matt Tifft. Crew chief Michael Kelley was fined $10,000.

* The No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, driven by Ryan Preece. Crew chief Tristan Smith was fined $10,000.

In the Truck Series:

* The No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, driven by Kyle Busch. Crew chief Rudy Fugle was fined $2,500.

There were no other penalties assessed.

Follow @JerryBonkowski