Penalty report: Kaulig Racing No. 16 crew chief fined after Las Vegas

NASCAR officials penalized the No. 16 Kaulig Racing team Tuesday for an unsecured lug nut after last weekend’s events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chandler Smith drove the No. 16 Chevrolet to a third-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300. His car was found with a single unsecured lug nut in a post-race check by officials, a violation detailed in Section 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book.

As a result, crew chief Bruce Schlicker was fined $5,000.