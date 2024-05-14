Penalty report: JR Motorsports' No. 1 team levied L1-level penalty; suspensions issued to two Truck Series teams

NASCAR officials issued penalties on Tuesday to one Xfinity Series team and two Craftsman Truck Series teams after last weekend’s events at Darlington Raceway.

After Saturday’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200, Sam Mayer’s No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet was issued an L1-level penalty for violating Sections 14.3.1.4 A: Inspection Re-Certification in the NASCAR Rule Book. It was discovered that the team made a change to the car that would have necessitated it to go through the recertification process.

As a result, NASCAR assessed the team with the loss of 10 driver and 10 owner points, fined crew chief Marten Lindley $10,000 and suspended Lindley for the next Xfinity Series event, scheduled for May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR also penalized the No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet driven by Nick Sanchez and the No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford piloted by Matt Crafton for violating Sections 14.3.1.2 A & B & D: Crew Protective Clothing/Equipment.

As a result, NASCAR suspended No. 2 tire carrier Jerick Newsome and No. 88 tire carrier Marcus Horton for the next Truck Series event, scheduled for Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

