Penalty report: JGR No. 18 team fined for lug-nut violation after Talladega

A cyclist who attached a tiny engine to his bike to help him tackle the steep hills around his village ended up in court after being charged with failing to licence and insure a motorised vehicle. Lee Middleton, 37, used the petrol engine from a remote controlled car to modify his mountain bike in order to power him up the gradients surrounding the clifftop village of Brotton in North Yorkshire. He said even with the modifications the bicycle could only reach a top speed of 15 miles per hour, which he said was much less than the average electric bike, which have become a popular alternative to peddle power recently. But the former fisherman was hauled before Teesside Magistrates' Court after he was stopped by police for being in charge of an unregistered motorised vehicle. He was also charged with failing to have insurance and not wearing a helmet. Paul Dixon, mitigating, said his client had fitted the small engine as he was having some difficulties negotiating the hills near where he lived. He told magistrates: "The engine is such a small engine it assists a little bit going up hills but would not take you to any great speed. The offence was committed out of ignorance of the law". Despite this magistrates sentenced Middleton to a £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs - a total of £239. He was also handed eight penalty points.