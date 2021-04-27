Penalty report: JGR No. 18 team fined for lug-nut violation after Talladega
NASCAR officials penalized the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team Tuesday for a lug-nut infraction after Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
After Kyle Busch drove the No. 18 Toyota to an 18th-place finish, officials discovered one lug nut not safety secured in a post-race check. That safety violation (Section 10.9.10.4 in the rule book) resulted in a $10,000 fine for No. 18 crew chief Ben Beshore.
There were no post-race penalties after Saturday’s Xfinity Series event at the 2.66-mile Talladega track. Three teams failed pre-race inspection twice and will cede pit selection for the series’ next race, scheduled May 8 at Darlington Raceway: the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for AJ Allmendinger, the No. 39 RSS Racing Ford of Ryan Sieg, and the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, which has featured a rotating cast of drivers this season but was most recently driven by Ty Dillon.