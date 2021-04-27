Penalty report: JGR No. 18 team fined for lug-nut violation after Talladega

Staff Report
·1 min read
Penalty report: JGR No. 18 team fined for lug-nut violation after Talladega

NASCAR officials penalized the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team Tuesday for a lug-nut infraction after Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

After Kyle Busch drove the No. 18 Toyota to an 18th-place finish, officials discovered one lug nut not safety secured in a post-race check. That safety violation (Section 10.9.10.4 in the rule book) resulted in a $10,000 fine for No. 18 crew chief Ben Beshore.

RELATED: GEICO 500 results

There were no post-race penalties after Saturday’s Xfinity Series event at the 2.66-mile Talladega track. Three teams failed pre-race inspection twice and will cede pit selection for the series’ next race, scheduled May 8 at Darlington Raceway: the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for AJ Allmendinger, the No. 39 RSS Racing Ford of Ryan Sieg, and the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, which has featured a rotating cast of drivers this season but was most recently driven by Ty Dillon.

Recommended Stories

  • Joey Logano suggests cutting rear spoiler to keep cars on ground

    Joey Logano told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio what changes NASCAR should make to avoid accidents like his in last weekend's race at Talladega.

  • What would it cost Dolphins to trade back into first round?

    What would it cost Dolphins to trade back into first round?

  • Debate: Is Brad Keselowski the best at Talladega?

    NASCAR.com's Backseat Drivers break down the race at Talladega and debate who is the best driver at NASCAR's fastest superspeedway.

  • Former Dolphins OL Isaiah Wilson unveils new career path amid NFL flop

    Former Dolphins OL Isaiah Wilson unveils new career path amid NFL flop

  • What the Yankees are getting in new reliever Wandy Peralta

    The Yankees had been talking to clubs about Mike Tauchman since at least spring training, and the San Francisco Giants were among the most interested clubs.

  • Power Ranking After: Talladega 1

    Talladega is wild card, but with four aero-restricted superspeedway Jokers in the deck, it can radically change the remaining cards to be dealt. (Pool Photo-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Joey Logano: 'I want to be an advocate of change' after Talladega wreck

    Two days removed from a rollover wreck at Talladega Superspeedway, Team Penske driver Joey Logano said he wants to be “an advocate of change” as NASCAR investigates Sunday’s wreck and evaluates its superspeedway racing package. Logano’s No. 22 went airborne on the final lap of Stage 1 at the 2.66-mile track after a multicar wreck. […]

  • NASCAR Next-Gen Image Leaked Ahead of May Unveil

    The Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota bodies will be unveiled on May 5.

  • Netflix's Master Of None is back as a Lena Waithe show in this new trailer

    Recently, Netflix began talking about doing another season of Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s Master Of None, which we’ve known was a possibility for a few years even though Ansari has largely ducked out of the public eye after a report about sexual misconduct allegations was published in 2018 (other than when he used a stand-up set as an opportunity to make a pretty public apology). It would’ve been fair to wonder how Netflix would handle doing another season of the show, especially one that is so focused on a character who is a whole lot like Ansari and had tackled a sexual misconduct storyline in the past, but the how should’ve been obvious in retrospect: just cut Ansari’s character out of it and refocus the show on Lena Waithe’s character.

  • NASCAR president: Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy a 'bit of a slippery slope'

    Steve Phelps' comments on Sunday come as NASCAR is reportedly requiring corporate guests to be vaccinated to access the garage at Darlington on May 9.

  • Cyclist who attached a tiny engine to his push bike is prosecuted for not having a licence or insurance

    A cyclist who attached a tiny engine to his bike to help him tackle the steep hills around his village ended up in court after being charged with failing to licence and insure a motorised vehicle. Lee Middleton, 37, used the petrol engine from a remote controlled car to modify his mountain bike in order to power him up the gradients surrounding the clifftop village of Brotton in North Yorkshire. He said even with the modifications the bicycle could only reach a top speed of 15 miles per hour, which he said was much less than the average electric bike, which have become a popular alternative to peddle power recently. But the former fisherman was hauled before Teesside Magistrates' Court after he was stopped by police for being in charge of an unregistered motorised vehicle. He was also charged with failing to have insurance and not wearing a helmet. Paul Dixon, mitigating, said his client had fitted the small engine as he was having some difficulties negotiating the hills near where he lived. He told magistrates: "The engine is such a small engine it assists a little bit going up hills but would not take you to any great speed. The offence was committed out of ignorance of the law". Despite this magistrates sentenced Middleton to a £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs - a total of £239. He was also handed eight penalty points.

  • Judge gives Corps 2nd chance to offer oil pipeline opinion

    A federal judge faced with a motion on whether the Dakota Access oil pipeline north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation should be shut down during an environmental review is giving the Biden administration another chance to weigh in on the issue. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg held a hearing earlier this month to give the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers an opportunity to explain whether oil should continue to flow during its study, after an appeals panel upheld Boasberg's ruling that the pipeline was operating without a key federal permit. The Corps instead told the judge it wasn't sure if it should be shut down.

  • Police 'executed' Black man in North Carolina shooting, lawyers say

    (Reuters) -Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina during an attempted arrest last week, said body camera footage showed Brown had been "executed" and accused officials of withholding evidence. Lawyers said the 42-year-old Brown had his hands on the steering wheel of his car when multiple deputies began firing at him in his driveway in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community near the Virginia border. The deputies continued to shoot after Brown drove his vehicle away from them, according to Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, who said Brown never presented a threat to the team of seven or eight officers at the scene.

  • Cuda, Challenger, Roadrunners, Chargers Found Stashed At Chevy Dealership

    This is an incredible discovery!

  • Mike Tomlin on Steelers’ draft room: Art Rooney is the boss

    Asked about who has the final say in the Steelers’ draft room, coach Mike Tomlin said it’s owner Art Rooney II. “Mr. Rooney’s the boss,” Tomlin said. “Kevin and I have worked so well and so long together that we can kind of communicate nonverbally in those moments. But at the end of the day, [more]

  • Sponsor of effort to undermine Key West’s vote on cruise ships declares bill dead

    After having second thoughts about the constitutionality of his bill to undermine three ordinances approved by Key West voters, the House sponsor of the measure said Tuesday he has concluded “the bill’s dead” for the session.

  • Steelers comfortable with QB situation ahead of NFL draft

    After general manager Kevin Colbert said Monday the Steelers could “absolutely” add another young face to the mix during this week's NFL draft, Tomlin sounded like a coach who believes the Steelers have already selected one. “It’s exciting from a coaching perspective with one of those guys (in the quarterback room) being a 22-year-old guy like Dwayne Haskins who was viewed globally as having first-round talent just a short time ago,” Tomlin said.

  • Debate: Penske vs. field for 2021 Cup championship

    NASCAR.com's Backseat Drivers debate whether Team Penske will win the 2021 title after all three drivers have locked into the Cup Series playoffs.

  • Graphic: Investor questions for the Fed - what about inflation, bond buying and rates?

    Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve's comments at the close of its policy meeting this week, which will come on Wednesday, for insight into the central bank's thinking on inflation, bond purchases and risks to the financial system posed by soaring asset prices. WHERE IS INFLATION HEADED? The Federal Reserve has said it expects some inflationary pressures, but predicts it will be temporary and not enough to warrant interest rate hikes.

  • Britney Spears to speak directly to LA court on her conservatorship

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Pop star Britney Spears will personally address the Los Angeles court dealing with her long-running conservatorship in June, a judge agreed on Tuesday. Spears, 39, has been under a conservatorship since 2008, but rarely takes part in court hearings and has not publicly commented on the legal arrangement where a court-appointed adviser controls her personal and financial affairs, including her medical treatment, security and career. "My client (Britney Spears) has requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly," the singer's lawyer Samuel Ingham told the court on Tuesday.