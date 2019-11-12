Penalty report from ISM Raceway
NASCAR has fined five crew chiefs for unsecured lug nuts on their cars after last weekend’s playoff races at ISM Raceway.
Each fine was for having a single unsecured lug nut.
In the Cup Series:
Paul Wolfe, crew chief on Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford, and Mike Hillman Sr., crew chief on J.J. Yeley‘s No. 53 Chevrolet, were each fined $10,000.
In the Xfinity Series:
Taylor Moyer, crew chief on Zane Smith‘s No. 8 Chevrolet, was fined $5,000.
In the Truck Series:
Joe Shear, Jr., crew chief on Johnny Suater’s No. 13 Chevrolet, and Trip Bruce lll, crew chief on race winner Stewart Friesen‘s No. 52 Chevrolet, were fined $2,500.