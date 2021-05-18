Penalty report: Four Cup Series teams docked for lug-nut infractions at Dover

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff Report
·1 min read
Penalty report: Four Cup Series teams docked for lug-nut infractions at Dover
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NASCAR officials announced penalties Tuesday to four Cup Series teams for lug-nut violations after Sunday’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.

RELATED: Cup Series standings

The infractions fell under Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book, with each team found with a single unsecured lug nut in a post-race check. Each team’s crew chief was fined $10,000.

The teams penalized:

No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Randall Burnett, driver Tyler Reddick)
No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford (crew chief Luke Lambert, driver Chris Buescher)
No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (crew chief Ryan “Rudy” Fugle, driver William Byron)
No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Trent Owens, driver Ryan Preece)

Recommended Stories

  • Welcome to Austin: How SMI helped COTA prepare for its NASCAR debut

    In order to get the Circuit of The Americas on NASCAR‘s 2021 schedule, Speedway Motorsports Inc. went old school with its approach. Marcus Smith, CEO and president of SMI, already had a connection at COTA through its chairman, Bobby Epstein, well before talks of NASCAR running in the Austin, Texas, market even began. Therefore, when […]

  • Drivers racing in different series for NASCAR at COTA

    Multiple drivers, including Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, will race across different series in NASCAR's first weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

  • Kyle Busch explains bad-boy image, driver feuds, longevity on latest 'I Am NASCAR'

    Mooresville, N.C. (May 16, 2021) — Confrontation may not be the first thing associated with NASCAR drivers, but two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch says it‘s all part of the price of winning on the latest episode of I AM NASCAR which debuts on the I AM ATHLETE (IAA) podcast Monday (watch HERE). “You […]

  • Alisson's goal was the perfect football moment - you won't see anything like it again

    When Sergio Aguero gave the Premier League and Sky Sports its greatest moment, Martin Tyler rose to the occasion. “Agueroooooo” is the commentary soundbite which will live on for generations, but it was the words that followed which really summed up the meaning of that title-winning goal. “I swear you’ll never see anything like this ever again.” Those words could have been revived for Liverpool’s winner at West Brom on Sunday, scored by their goalkeeper and highly unlikely to be repeated. Instead it was soundtracked by incredulous hooting laughter from Jamie Carragher, an equally appropriate response to a ridiculously rare moment. Clearly goalkeepers scoring is not a regular occurrence. Alisson was the first to do so in Liverpool's history and there have only been six examples in the Premier League, since the invention of football in 1992. This rarity was enhanced by the wider context of the goal, turning it from curios to unforgettable sporting moment. It was an immense goal on every level you can imagine, the technique, its timing, the context of game, the meaning for Liverpool’s morale, the reaction, the financial implications, its aforementioned rarity and Alisson’s personal story. Football doesn't get much better. Technique “I have a sense of how to head a ball,” said Alisson post-match, saying he sometimes practices in training “for fun”. Clearly.

  • CG: COL@SD - 5/17/21

    Condensed Game: Yu Darvish hurled seven shutout innings and struck out 10 and Machado belted a two-run homer to lead the Padres to a 7-0 win

  • Report: Brad Keselowski offered driver/owner role at Roush Fenway Racing

    A report by motorsport.com says if Brad Keselowski joined Roush Fenway Racing, the team would be rebranded to RFK Racing.

  • Rick Hendrick: Alex Bowman expected to return in 2022

    Team owner Rick Hendrick said Sunday that negotiations with Alex Bowman are underway for a contract extension, calling the situation “a formality” that he would return to the No. 48 Chevrolet next season with a multiyear contract in place. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover “We’ve already started. It should be done any time,” […]

  • Maybe four great hitters actually are enough to carry Red Sox offense in 2021

    Can the Red Sox offense get by with only four great hitters? John Tomase looks at the evidence.

  • Predicting every SEC team’s final 2021 record

    Predicting all 14 SEC teams' records for the 2021 college football season.

  • Lester, Schwarber talk 'business decisions' Cubs face with Bryant, Rizzo, Báez

    Nationals pitcher Jon Lester and outfielder Kyle Schwarber weighed in on the chances former Cubs teammates Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Bez sign elsewhere this offseason.

  • OWGR news: Tiger Woods drops outside top 100; Justin Thomas eyes No. 1 at PGA

    For the first time in more than three years, Tiger Woods is not a top-100 player in the world, while Justin Thomas can move back to No. 1 at the PGA Championship.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Wizards beat Cavaliers 120-105, clinch East play-in spot

    WASHINGTON (AP) Russell Westbrook got his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA's career leader earlier in the week, lifting Washington past the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105 on Friday night and helping the Wizards clinch a spot in the play-in tournament. Westbrook had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 183rd career triple-double and league-leading 37th this season.

  • Game Recap: Nets 123, Cavaliers 109

    The Nets defeated the Cavaliers, 123-109. Kevin Durant recorded 23 points (8-10 FG), eight rebounds and a season-high tying 13 assists for the Nets, while Kyrie Irving added 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3pt FG) and six rebounds in the victory. Isaac Okoro tallied 18 points and three rebounds for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Nets finish the season at 48-24, while the Cavaliers finish at 22-50.

  • Daniel Cormier is right: 10-8 scores for Michael Chandler at UFC 262 are inexcusable | Opinion

    Two judges should have some explaining to do coming out of UFC 262.

  • ESPN insider shares bold prediction for Mac Jones in 2021 season

    Monday, an ESPN analyst offered a bold prediction for Mac Jones in 2021

  • Albert Pujols was 'shocked' by Angels release, denies their bench player claims

    The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.

  • Dethroning the King: Hendrick set to become NASCAR's best

    Hendrick Motorsports has a mission to dethrone The King. Just ask Kyle Larson. Larson has spent mere months on the job driving for Rick Hendrick, and promptly learned how seriously the team owner took his passion for catching Petty Enterprises -- anchored, of course, for years by Richard Petty -- on NASCAR’s career list for most wins by one organization in the Cup Series.

  • Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

    Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday, vowing to contribute to the defending World Series champions as a first baseman, a pinch-hitter and a veteran mentor. “I feel like I've still got some gasoline left in my tank,” Pujols said.