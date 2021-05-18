Penalty report: Four Cup Series teams docked for lug-nut infractions at Dover
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NASCAR officials announced penalties Tuesday to four Cup Series teams for lug-nut violations after Sunday’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.
RELATED: Cup Series standings
The infractions fell under Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book, with each team found with a single unsecured lug nut in a post-race check. Each team’s crew chief was fined $10,000.
The teams penalized:
• No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Randall Burnett, driver Tyler Reddick)
• No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford (crew chief Luke Lambert, driver Chris Buescher)
• No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (crew chief Ryan “Rudy” Fugle, driver William Byron)
• No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Trent Owens, driver Ryan Preece)