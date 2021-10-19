Penalty report: Five teams docked for lug-nut violations at Texas

Five NASCAR teams — three in the Cup Series and two in the Xfinity Series — were fined for lug-nut infractions after last weekend’s postseason events at Texas Motor Speedway.

Each team was found to have violated Section 10.9.10.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book, found with one unsecured lug nut each in a post-race check. The safety violation resulted in a $10,000 fine for each Cup Series crew chief and a $5,000 fine on the Xfinity Series side.

Teams penalized in the Cup Series after Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500:

• No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet for driver Kurt Busch (crew chief Matt McCall)

• No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for driver Tyler Reddick (crew chief Randall Burnett)

• No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for driver Kyle Busch (crew chief Seth Chavka)

Chavka, normally a race engineer for the No. 18, was making only his second appearance as a Cup Series crew chief at Texas. Chavka filled in for full-time crew chief Ben Beshore, who served a one-race suspension for a two lug-nut violation in the previous week’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

In the Xfinity Series, the following teams were fined after Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 335:

• No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for driver Brandon Jones (crew chief Jeff Meendering)

• No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for driver Riley Herbst (crew chief Richard Boswell)