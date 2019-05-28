Penalty report from Charlotte

Two NASCAR Cup teams were penalized on Tuesday for lug nut violations in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Todd Gordon, crew chief for the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang, and Brian Pattie, crew chief of the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang, were both assessed $10,000 fines apiece for loose or missing lug nuts.

Also, in the Xfinity Series, NASCAR announced that team member William Z. McAlister has successfully completed NASCAR’s Road to Recovery Program and his indefinite suspension, given on April 23, has been lifted.

