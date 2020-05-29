NASCAR on Friday issued its penalty report from the three races — one Cup, Xfinity and Truck series races — held following last Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Just one penalty was assessed: to Danny Stockman, crew chief of the No. 51 Toyota Tundra in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driven by Kyle Busch, who finished second in the race to Chase Elliot.

Stockman has been fined $2,500 for violating Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels of the NASCAR Rule Book for “lug nut(s) not properly installed.”

There had been one previous penalty announced following the Coke 600 against the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Cup team. Crew chief Chris Gabehart, car chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons were each suspended for four races (starting with last night’s Cup race) through June 10 for a safety penalty. A chunk of tungsten ballast came off the car driven by Denny Hamlin on the parade lap prior to the start of the 600.

There were no other penalties announced by NASCAR.

Penalty report from Charlotte originally appeared on NBCSports.com