Penalty report: Camping World Truck Series crew chief fined after Martinsville

NASCAR issued a fine Tuesday to one Camping World Truck Series team for a lug-nut infraction found after last weekend‘s events at Martinsville Speedway.

The No. 49 CMI Motorsports Ford was cited for violation of Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book for having one lug nut improperly secured in a post-race check.

A $2,500 fine was handed down to crew chief Timothy Silva. Roger Reuse drove the entry to a 35th-place finish in Saturday’s United Rentals 200.

Note: NASCAR also suspended Our Motorsports crew member Randall Howard indefinitely for a behavioral violation. He is on the No. 23 team in the Xfinity Series.