Penalty report: 10 teams fined for lug-nut violations at Homestead-Miami

NASCAR officials penalized six Cup Series teams and four Xfinity Series teams for lug-nut infractions during last weekend’s events at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Crew chiefs for each Cup Series team were fined $10,000 and Xfinity crew chiefs were docked $5,000 for violations of Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book, with each team found with one unsecured lug nut in a post-race check.

On the Cup Series side, officials penalized:

No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Randall Burnett; driver Tyler Reddick)

No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (crew chief Alan Gustafson; driver Chase Elliott)

No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief Ben Beshore; driver Kyle Busch)

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief James Small; driver Martin Truex Jr.)

No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (crew chief Mike Shiplett; driver Cole Custer)

No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Phil Surgen; driver Ross Chastain)

In the Xfinity Series, penalized were:

No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (crew chief Taylor Moyer; driver Josh Berry)

No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Jason Trinchere; driver AJ Allmendinger)

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief Jeff Meendering; driver Brandon Jones)

No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Mark Setzer; driver Jeremy Clements)

A disqualification was assessed Saturday in the Xfinity Series after post-race inspection at the 1.5-mile track. The No. 23 Chevrolet driven by Tyler Reddick to an apparent second-place finish failed the rear height requirement and was dropped to last in the 40-car field.