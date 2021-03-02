Penalty report: 10 teams fined for lug-nut violations at Homestead-Miami

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff Report
·1 min read
1 / 1

Penalty report: 10 teams fined for lug-nut violations at Homestead-Miami

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NASCAR officials penalized six Cup Series teams and four Xfinity Series teams for lug-nut infractions during last weekend’s events at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

STANDINGS: Cup Series | Xfinity Series

Crew chiefs for each Cup Series team were fined $10,000 and Xfinity crew chiefs were docked $5,000 for violations of Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book, with each team found with one unsecured lug nut in a post-race check.

On the Cup Series side, officials penalized:

  • No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Randall Burnett; driver Tyler Reddick)

  • No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (crew chief Alan Gustafson; driver Chase Elliott)

  • No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief Ben Beshore; driver Kyle Busch)

  • No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief James Small; driver Martin Truex Jr.)

  • No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (crew chief Mike Shiplett; driver Cole Custer)

  • No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Phil Surgen; driver Ross Chastain)

In the Xfinity Series, penalized were:

  • No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (crew chief Taylor Moyer; driver Josh Berry)

  • No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Jason Trinchere; driver AJ Allmendinger)

  • No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief Jeff Meendering; driver Brandon Jones)

  • No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Mark Setzer; driver Jeremy Clements)

A disqualification was assessed Saturday in the Xfinity Series after post-race inspection at the 1.5-mile track. The No. 23 Chevrolet driven by Tyler Reddick to an apparent second-place finish failed the rear height requirement and was dropped to last in the 40-car field.

Recommended Stories

  • Drivers offer impressions of Circuit of The Americas at Goodyear tire test

    Visions of a five-wide dash past the start-finish line danced through Martin Truex Jr.’s head as he and two other NASCAR Cup Series champions got a glimpse of the Circuit of The Americas road course during Tuesday’s Goodyear tire test in Austin, Texas. Truex, the 2017 Cup champ, was the Toyota driver responsible for testing […]

  • Column: Hendrick finds victory lane with rare outside hire

    Hendrick Motorsports believes in developing talent within. The Hendrick system makes it a priority to nurture its young talent and incentivize staying with the organization. The formula produced eight different Cup Series crew chiefs the last two decades, including championship-winners Chad Knaus and Alan Gustafson.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Chase Elliott?

    Chase Elliott, a NASCAR professional who drives the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, is only 25 years old. Net worth: $12 million Read: The Richest Athletes in the World Chase...

  • Camping World CEO gets big response to Twitter offer to sponsor Truck teams at Las Vegas

    At least seven teams entered in Friday night's race had limited or no sponsorship. And Marcus Lemonis decided to offer teams a deal for their trucks.

  • Three Cup Series champions scheduled for Goodyear tire test Tuesday at COTA

    Three NASCAR Cup Series champions are scheduled to participate in a Goodyear tire test Tuesday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Set to tackle the 3.41-mile track are defending series champ Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, plus 2017 title winner Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs […]

  • Jimmie Johnson will race Sebring as IMSA schedule expands with Pagenaud, Kobayashi

    After a second in the Rolex 24, Jimmie Johnson will be running three more IMSA races this season, starting with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

  • Power Ranking After: Homestead

    The first three races of the 2021 season have been contested on three different tracks. It is taking a while for a pattern to form. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Dodge Challenger Ute Should Be A Crime

    Enough with ruining modern muscle cars…

  • Mayoral candidates agree: St. Louis must tame the violence

    The next mayor of St. Louis will face the same overwhelming challenge that has haunted the current mayor and many of her predecessors: Violent crime is rampant and efforts to address it have failed. The city known for its gleaming Gateway Arch is filled with charming neighborhoods, great restaurants, and top-rated hospitals and universities. St. Louis lists a world-class zoo, art museum, science center, symphony orchestra and botanical garden among its many gems.

  • Daytona 500 winner McDowell takes hot streak to Las Vegas

    Michael McDowell was rolling along at Homestead-Miami Speedway when he saw another driver signal for a car to pass. When McDowell came upon the same driver, he wasn't given the same courtesy. “I literally saw a driver wave another driver by, and then race me for the next seven laps like it was the last lap,” McDowell recalled Tuesday.

  • Storm unveil new logo through mural honoring 2020 championship, social justice efforts

    The Storm are launching their logo with a mural honoring the championships and the fight for lasting change.

  • How much money the top finishers won at the WGC-Workday Championship

    Since the WGC-Workday Championship was a no-cut event, everyone got paid this week. Check out what the top finishers took home. T-11th Place: Cameron Smith $189,667. T-11th Place: Kevin Na $189,667. T-11th Place: Matthew Fitzpatrick $189,667. T-9th Place: Patrick Reed & Jason Kokrak $237,500. T-6th Place: Louis Oosthuizen $320,667. T-6th Place: Rory McIlroy $320,667. T-6th Place: Webb Simpson $320,667. 5th Place: Scottie Scheffler $430,000. T-2nd Place: Brooks Koepka $783,333. T-2nd Place: Viktor Hovland $783,333. T-2nd Place: Billy Horschel $783,333. Champion: Collin Morikawa $1,820,000

  • Report: Bill Belichick ‘does nothing but rave’ about Cam Newton

    This reunion is seeming more and more likely as the offseason continues.

  • White House Declines to Release Virtual Visitor Logs

    The Biden administration has declined to release virtual visitor logs for the White House after promising to do so during the 2020 campaign season. President Obama first instituted the practice of releasing visitor logs for the White House, but the Trump administration ceased doing so. While the current administration has made records of in-person visits to the White House available, it has declined to do so for virtual meetings. “For the sake of clarity—The Biden-Harris Administration will return to the policy of releasing White House visitor logs,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter on January 15. Psaki dismissed the issue on Monday after a reporter asked after the virtual visitor logs during a White House briefing. “He’s meeting with members of the Senate virtually today,” Psaki said. “There, I’ve released it for you. What else would you like to know?” Hours before the briefing, White House spokesman Mike Gwin said the Biden administration was committed to transparency in comments to Politico. “President Biden committed during the campaign to restoring ethics and transparency to government, and in his first weeks in office he’s taken significant steps to deliver on that, including by reinstating the daily press briefing, putting in place sweeping ethics guidelines for the administration, and pledging to regularly release visitor logs again,” Gwin said.

  • Hugh Grant Cast as Villain in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Film

    Hugh Grant has been cast as the villain in Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley’s untitled “Dungeons & Dragons” film adaptation. Grant will play the main antagonist in the film, which is being jointly produced and financed by eOne and Paramount. Sophia Lillis, known for her work in “Uncle Frank,” the “It” films and Netflix’s […]

  • Ukraine throws away unused COVID-19 shots as doctors skip their own vaccinations

    Ukrainian medical facilities have thrown away some unused COVID-19 vaccines after doctors failed to show up for their own appointments to be vaccinated, ruling party lawmakers said on Monday. Ukraine has just begun vaccinating its 41 million people against COVID-19 after receiving a first batch of 500,000 doses of Indian-made AstraZeneca shots last week, but faces a battle against vaccine scepticism that predates the pandemic. "It is important for us to understand how all the processes are set up, why doctors refuse to be vaccinated," Oleksandr Korniyenko, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party, told a televised meeting.

  • Drivers get taste of COTA in Goodyear tire test

    Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. give their impressions after taking some laps around the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

  • First UAE ambassador arrives in Israel, eyes Tel Aviv embassy

    The first United Arab Emirates ambassador to Israel arrived there on ‮M‬onday pledging to build up new bilateral relations and officials said he would scout for an embassy location in the Tel Aviv area. Mohamed Al Khaja, former chief of staff to the UAE foreign minister, was due to present his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the start of a three-day visit. Meeting Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem, Al Khaja, 40, said he was "very proud and honoured to be the first Emirati ambassador" to Israel, where, he said, he and his hosts were discussing "the model of how we operate".

  • Miami Cup takeaways: Familiarity breeds success for William Byron, Rudy Fugle

    William Byron and crew chief Rudy Fugle have been a great combo in the past. Now, at NASCAR's top level, they're winners together once again.

  • Rep. Nancy Mace: Government cannot incentivize unemployment

    South Carolina Republican criticizes President Biden's immigration and economic policies