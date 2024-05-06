'Penalty and red is totally unreasonable'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after 10-man Kilmarnock were beaten 4-1 at Ibrox on Sunday.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Stephen: We did really well for 53 mins of the first half, but should have kept the ball to see it out, instead of an aimless punt upfield. Wrong call taking Danny off, leaving midfield light and two strikers with no service

Adam: Never a red card, Wright was falling backwards and the ball was hit from less than a foot away, so what was he to do? No wonder we don’t have any referees going to the Euros! Sorry to say referees ruined what would have been a great game.

John: We were doing okay, VAR doing all it could to get Rangers a penalty. Poor defending at some of the goals but had feeling we were going to lose a few goals. It was harsh on us but we are proud to give the Old Firm teams a fright at their places.

James: Game ruined by VAR. The first half was too much start stop and disrupted the game, for both clubs. Because of VAR and the time added on because of it gave Rangers an equaliser. If Killie had held on to the lead at half time maybe things would have been different. Killie can hold their heads high with 10 men for most of the game.

Robert: Surely a referee should be capable of using common sense. If a defender makes a goalkeeper-type save to stop a goal then a red card is fine. A clearly accidental handball like yesterday should never mean a red. Penalty and red is double punishment and totally unreasonable.