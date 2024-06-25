Advertisement

Penalty issued to NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Andy Seuss

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced the following penalty has been issued:

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Andy Seuss has been fined $500 and suspended from NASCAR until the fine is paid. He will remain on probation until December 31, 2024.

The rule infraction is as follows:

12-8.1 Member Conduct Guidelines

1. Heat of the moment actions or reactions, either on or off the race track.

E. 1. Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.

9-4.2.1 On-Track Incident Procedure

A 3 After being directed to exit the vehicle, the driver must immediately proceed to either the ambulance, other vehicle or as otherwise directed by safety personnel or a NASCAR Official.

5 At no time should a driver or crew member(s) approach another moving vehicle.