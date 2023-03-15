Penalties, Juuse Saros upend Detroit Red Wings, 2-1, at Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Juuse Saros denied the Detroit Red Wings almost till the end.

Saros made 28 saves Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory. The Wings didn't help their cause with five penalties, including one on Jake Walman with 8:11 to play and the Wings trailing by two goals. The Predators have the 25th-ranked power play in the NHL, but as ineffective as it is, skating ruts to the box disrupted the Wings' flow.

"You have to tip the hat to their goalie," Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "I will have to watch back to see if we could have done more around him as far as taking his space and his eyes. But it just felt like we got a world-class goalie performance against us.

"But, the critique is, is that we spent 10 minutes in the box. Great job on the penalty kill, we went 5-for-5, but the fact we were a much better team five-on-five, that’s 10 minutes of the game we weren’t able to get rhythm. Those stretches where it was five-on-five, lines were rolling, we got good rhythm. I think it would have been a different outcome."

Andrew Copp said the penalties affected the Wings, "big time. We’re running four killers right now so, you’ve got eight guys on the bench. Especially for some of those back-to-backs, I mean, it’s even tough for the guys killing because you’re kind of doubling a little bit. It almost takes you out of the rhythm of the five-on-five game. It can really disrupt the flow of the bench."

Their own power play didn't convert until there was 2:16 left in the game, when they pulled Ville Husso to have a two-skater advantage. Alex Chiasson responded with his third power play goal in six games since joining the Wings March 3.

Rasmus Asplund of the Nashville Predators and Gustav Lindstrom of the Detroit Red Wings trade blows as the puck is frozen during the first period at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 14, 2023.

Penalties, not much power in first period

There wasn't much energy at the start of the game. An early Wings power play was negated after 31 seconds, when Moritz Seider took a first-period penalty for a third straight game. The Wings earned a second power play midway through the period, but weren't able to generate scoring chances, or even momentum. They killed off a penalty to Dylan Larkin late in the period. Husso's best save among the five shots on net the Predators generated in the first 20 minutes was gloving a Roman Josi slap shot. A late flurry by the Wings got them to 10 shots on Saros.

Past the midpoint

There was more special-teams play to start the second period, with the Wings playing shorthanded twice surrounding their third power play. They had just killed off a too-many-men penalty when Kiefer Sherwood put a goal on the scoreboard. Colton Sissons and Philip Tomasino and won a puck battle against Pius Suter deep in Detroit's zone and Tomasino made a pass to Sherwood, who got one by Husso on the Predators' 11th shot.

"They played the right way," Andrew Copp said. "They played on top of us. I thought we were the better team for most of the game, but a couple breakdowns and the margin of error is pretty small this time of year."

Jake Walman of the Detroit Red Wings dekes the puck away from Tommy Novak of the Nashville Predators during the first period at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 14, 2023.

Saros in the way

Shots favored the Wings, 21-13, after two periods. Suter had one of the better shots during an 11-shot second period, with a clear shot from the low slot. Larkin followed up on that chance with a wrist shot from the high slot. Seider was denied on the one shot the Wings got to the net during the power play. On the whole, the Wings could have made it harder on Saros, and the power play through three attempts was especially lacking in quality chances. Tommy Novak put the Wings in a bigger hole early in the third period when he deflected a shot for a two-goal margin.

