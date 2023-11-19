Penalties doom Jackson State football comeback bid against Alcorn State in Soul Bowl loss

It was a great football game. The only thing that marred a well-played game was an ugly tussle between Alcorn State and Jackson State when the teams met at midfield to shake hands after Jackson State lost to Alcorn 28-24 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday to end the season. The public address announcer told the fans if they did not have a pass allowing them to be on the field, they would be escorted off.

The 96th Capital Classic -- known as the Soul Bowl -- was a bruising, battering affair and it did not end with the football game. Afterward, Jackson State's The Sonic Boom of the South and Alcorn's Sound of Dynamite bands settled the "battle of the bands" playing on opposite sides in the stands for 30 minutes.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

Jackson State defense stopped the run

JSU's defense knew it had to stop Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard. The defense did that. The Tigers (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) held Howard to nine yards on four carries and a touchdown in the first half. Jackson State limited him to a total of 70 yards on 18 carries for the game. The Braves gained only one yard rushing outside of Howard.

Jackson shut down the run but not the pass. Braves quarterback Aaron Allen was an efficient 16-of-24 for 224 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The defense kept JSU in the game and held Alcorn to 296 yards total offense.

Penalties are undoing for Jackson State football

Jackson State shot itself in the foot at the most crucial times of the game. Never more so than when Jaheem Hazel intercepted a pass with 2:20 left in the game. The Tigers had a chance to win the game with one last drive. During the drive, Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor did not forsake the run: On the first play from the JSU 8-yard line, redshirt freshman Ezequiel Johnson broke the line of scrimmage and dashed 42 yards to midfield. In three successive plays, Jackson State was called for three holding penalties and moved back to its 30-yard line. It became third and 28, too much for JSU to overcome. Jackson State had 15 penalties for 123 yards.

Next man up

Jackson State coach Taylor showed he is not afraid to play anyone on his roster. When starting quarterback JaCobian Morgan was injured in the third quarter, Taylor brought in backup Jason Brown. The surprise move of the game was when he brought in third-string quarterback Zy McDonald. McDonald lined up in the wildcat formation and proceeded to ripped off a 56-yard run on fourth down. The first down led to a field goal by Dylan Wasson making the score 28-24.

Another player who played well for the Tigers was running back Ezequiel Johnson, who rushed for 81 yards on nine carries.

Morgan played well, completing 11 of 16 passes for 151 yards with three touchdowns. He was contained running the ball, rushing nine times for 16 yards. Wide receiver Fabian McCray had six receptions for 109 yards with two touchdowns. Isaiah Spencer had seven receptions for 81 yards. DJ Stevens closed out his JSU career with a 4-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

It is ironic that Jackson State ended the season the way it began -- with Brown as the quarterback.

Alcorn State (7-4, 6-2) won the battle but lost the war. Before this game was over, it was announced that, Prairie View won the SWAC West by defeating Alabama State and will face Florida A&M in the SWAC championship.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football loses to Alcorn State because of late penalties