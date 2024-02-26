Penélope Cruz with a honey blonde 'mushroom bob' haircut wasn't on our 2024 bingo card

Kayla Oaddams - Getty Images

It's not been two months since Penélope Cruz chopped off inches of hair in favour of a trendy lob haircut back in January. Yet she's already decided it's time to go shorter. Whether she was easing herself into the bob, or whether the time came for a trim and she went further, all we know is this weekend her 'do was noticeably shorter, and noticeably blonder too.

Ok, we see you P!

The star attended the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards over the weekend and wore a midnight blue off-the-shoulder gown that let the bob do all the talking. And talk it did.

Finishing just below the jaw to perfectly frame her face, it was the work of her go-to stylist Pablo Iglesias. The deeply side-parted bob had understated volume and curl, and a blinding gloss on the honey-blonde hue. The blonde was at its most concentrated in a sweep through the front of her head of hair, where it was parted, giving a sun-kissed wash we can only dream of at this time of year.

Leon Bennett/GA - Getty Images

Getting a look at some more angles it wasn't as blonde as we first thought, but it's certainly shorter than when she first debuted the chop back at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards in January.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

While we enjoyed this centre-parted lob, we must admit the new shorter take and side part trumps it for us. She's absolutely radiant 👏🏽

