Pellegatti comments on Milan’s interest in Jordan Zirkzee: “It is a logical solution”

AC Milan have been linked with Jordan Zirkzee – brother of the Rossoneri’s top target, Joshua – as a method of bringing the Bologna striker to the club. Last night, Carlo Pellegatti took stock of the situation and explained the thinking behind a potential deal.

Due to the issues with Kia Joorabchian, Milan are in a difficult position in the Zirkzee saga, and one that will likely be made worse by the news of Manchester United’s interest in triggering the Dutchman’s release clause.

In an attempt to make a deal more favourable, the Rossoneri are pursuing a move for Jordan Zirkzee, whose contract is expiring this summer. We reported exclusively yesterday that the deal is the latest edition of Milan aiming to gain leverage in a deal by bringing a family member to the club, and it has worked previously.

With the news breaking, Pellegatti spoke to Radio Rossonera about the situation and if a deal for the younger Zirkzee makes sense.

“A move implemented in the days of Gianni Rivera. AC Milan could take Jordan Zirkzee, aka Joshua’s brother. He is a 2005, central striker, plays for Bayer Leverkusen’s under-19 side and has the same agent, namely Kia.

“Jordan is on deadline, so he wouldn’t even cost anything. This could be a way, you get the brother with the happy family and the brother playing together with him at AC Milan. They probably also train together. This solution would have logic in my opinion. Otherwise, it’s a stalemate and irritation. If one says it’s 55 million the value of the player: is 40+15. That’s the situation.”