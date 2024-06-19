Pellegatti claims Milan have plan in mind for Tottenham defender: “He won’t be the first”

Ahead of the summer mercato, plans are being finalised for how AC Milan will recruit in the window, and today, Carlo Pellegatti has claimed that a deal is looking likely to be completed, but it will have to wait initially.

Davide Calabria’s understudy, Alessandro Florenzi, is ageing, and following a season where the captain has faced higher levels of scrutiny, it is understandable why a decision has been made to recruit a new right-back in the summer.

Whilst this is not a plan from Milan to replace their captain next season, it is a decision taken with a plan of competition, which suggests that the Rossoneri want to see more from Calabria, and competition could bring that from him or provide a credible threat to his position.

Two names are leading the way in the Diavolo’s eyes – Matty Cash and Emerson Royal. Milan could face a challenge for the former, but for the latter, their path is apparently quite clear.

Speaking on today’s episode of ‘Filo Rossonero’, Pellegatti offered some words on the situation, and suggested how the Rossoneri may operate in the opening stages of the mercato, and his words have been relayed by Radio Rossonera.

“Defenders at the moment, they are not taking any. For one reason: Milan’s first purchase, according to what they say, will be a striker. The striker is the priority: first, they’ll have to understand what the outlay will be for him. And I say one more thing. When they say no, they have never betrayed me and I can say that Rafa Marin is not interested. To be kept alive, instead, the track for Emerson Royal.

There is already an agreement with the agents, and I don’t think there are big discussions with Tottenham. Milan have said ‘yes, but he won’t be our first purchase. We will talk about it later.’ I can also take this situation as certified.”