Pellegatti claims Fonseca has option ready if Milan fail to land Zirkzee: “Less than others”

Joshua Zirkzee is AC Milan’s favoured option going into the summer mercato, but other options are being evaluated, and today, Carlo Pellegatti has claimed that the Rossoneri may look to snatch a player from a fellow Serie A side.

In recent weeks, Zirkzee’s position among Milan’s management has only risen, and this has been shown by the attempts to lower the commission demanded by his agent and alternate options to sweeten a deal.

However, a report also suggested that the deal was halted for another reason. Instead of a purely financial matter, it is rumoured that Paulo Fonseca would prefer a different mould of striker than what the Dutchman offers – a player more aligned with Olivier Giroud’s profile.

When discussing Milan’s striker options in his new YouTube video, Pellegatti offered a new name into the equation if the Diavolo fail to get Zirkzee, and his words have been relayed by Milan News.

“Heavy rumour, we’ll talk more about it in the next videos, but in the meantime I’ll tell you in advance: Paulo Fonseca, if Zirkzee could not be obtained, would have asked AC Milan for a type of striker ideal for him: he prefers an attacking player in the area, one who dictates depth, physical, all characteristics that lead to Tammy Abraham, from Roma, class 97, he has had serious physical problems but Fonseca likes him, he costs €40 million, therefore less than the others on the list.

“In terms of salary, it’s €6m, which means €9m, because the growth decree can still be applied, so as a salary, it would be, net, €4.5m.”