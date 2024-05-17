Pella's Ferebee, PC's Veenstra and Vos claim titles on day one of state track

May 16—DES MOINES — The sun was out, temperature was in the 70s and the stands were packed for day one of the Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet at the famed Blue Oval at Drake Stadium. Thursday would end up seeing three area athletes leave as state champions.

Marissa Ferebee got Pella started in the Class 3A girls 3000 where she came in as the favorite after winning the state cross country title in the fall. Ferebee did not disappoint as she separated from the field early and went on to win by over 17 seconds with a time of 9:54.27. Teammate Ruth Dunham, a freshman in her first race at state, ended up in 10th at 10:57.74.

"Last year I came here alone and this year I got to bring Ruth with me so that was really fun to be able to experience with her," Ferebee said. "Unfortunately, I'm kind of used to racing by myself. But what really got me through it was the crowd, it's totally packed in here. It's amazing when everyone is cheering and I can hear my name from people that I don't know. It was just really special to be here at Drake racing."

Last year Ferebee finished second to Paityn Noe, who now runs track at Arkansas. After putting in a lot of work in the year since, it was Ferebee dominating the field this time around as she became the first Pella girl to win an individual race since Emily Vos won the 200 in 2018.

"I spent a lot of time and dedication to my training," Ferebee said. "Becoming stronger physically and mentally. It's really big physically but your brain is what has the power over you. So being able to push through pain like today when it's hot and just ignoring the heat is key. Everyone's bodies can do amazing things."

Pella Christian's Bailey Vos faced a similar situation as she was coming in to Thursday's Class 2A girls 200 meter as the favorite after taking the second the year before. Vos would not disappoint as she got to a great start off the blocks and looked in control the whole way as she came down the front stretch and finished in first with a new PR time of 57.08.

"I wanted to get out of the blocks well," Vos said. "My coaches always say, block starts can make or break your race. They can make you lose your race, but they're not going to make you win your race. I just wanted to accelerate around that corner and fly down the backstretch. I knew what I needed on that first 200 so I just wanted to push. Then realizing that the last few 100 you might hurt, but hopefully not for too long."

With the win, Vos became the first Eagle girl to win a running event since Lana VandeKamp captured titles in the 800 and 1500 back in 1980.

"I was really excited," Vos said. "This has been a goal of mine ever since I can remember so it's cool to see that finally come to completion. It gets a lot of pressure off my chest too."

Right as Vos claimed first in her event, fellow Eagle Trevor Veenstra was claiming a title in the 2A Shot Put. Veenstra, who scratched his final five throws to finish seventh last year, came up with his best throw early on with his second toss going 58-10.75 to take the lead.

"I just finally found my form and it was great to finally do that after a couple of weeks of not really being able to and also just coming back from last year," Veenstra said.

From there it was a waiting game for Veenstra as he hoped this time around nobody else would jump him. Finally when he came up for his last throw, he knew he had a state title in the bag.

"They just kept improving their throws and I was really nervous going on to the last throw that they might pass me but thankfully I stayed out there," Veenstra said. "It just means a lot to me and all glory to God for allowing me to even be here. I had some great competitors here and it's always a joy just to be here at the state."

Pella had a couple of other solid finishes on the day that has helped the boys get out to a lead in the team standings after day one with 21 points while the girls sit in third with 16 points.

The Dutch boys had a trio of top three finishes starting with Canaan Dunham in the 3200. Dunham, a state cross country champion last fall, got out in front early and held the lead for seven of the eight laps. Then as the bell rang for the final lap, Western Dubuque's Quentin Nauman kicked it into gear and passed Dunham and went on to a blistering final lap of 59.12 to win the race by six seconds over Dunham.

Dunham still ended up with a school record time of 9:00.93, which was also good for 11th all-time at state.

Dunham later anchored Pella's 4x800 of Vander Waal, Mason Gaulke and Atticus Vos that would go on to run a season-best time of 8:04.13 to snatch some important points for the Dutch after coming in 12th.

Pella also saw Hanson King get a top three finish after taking third in the Discus. The Drake Relays champion couldn't repeat his performance as his throw of 175-8 put him behind Williamsburg's Derek Weisskopf (179-8) and Solon's Ben Kampman (186-3).

The Dutch had two more races on Thursday with Harrison Mullens picking up some points with a PR time of 49.78 putting him in sixth in the 400. The Shuttle Hurdle Relay of Cor Huyser, Logan VanDenBroek, Andrew Vanderhoff and Levi Shetterly missed out on the finals and ended up in 12th with a time of 1:02.87.

The Lady Dutch had one other points finish with their 4x800 of Macy Schroeder, Lizzie Neumann, Raegan Snieder and Ferebee posting a season-best time of 9:31.84 to grab third.

Other results for the girls on Thursday saw Mara Schiebout take 20th in the 200 (26.42) and Neumann and Schroeder finish 15th (1:00.02) and 17th (1:01.58), respectively, in the 400.

The Oskaloosa girls competed in three events on the day. They started in the morning with their Shuttle Hurdle quartet of Sadie Blommers, Lydia Van Veldhuizen, Emmalee Wells-Stout and Hannah Quang finishing in 18th with their time of 1:10.70.

They then had two individual events with Ryleigh Wilken competing in the High Jump and Tierney Carter running in the 400. Wilken cleared 4-10 on her first try, 5-0 on her second try and came up big with a good third jump to clear 5-2. Wilken then tried to clear 5-4 but would knock the bar off three times to finish in 11th. Carter would snatch Oskaloosa's first points in the meet after taking sixth with a time of 58.67.

The Pella Christian girls sit in a tie for fifth after day one. Outside of Vos' win in the 400, they also qualified for the finals in two other sprints. Meredith Van Wyk ran the fastest time in the 200 prelims and will enter final as the favorite. Freshman Rachel Kacmarynski qualified for the 100 finals after running the second fastest time of 12.43.

The PC boys saw their other qualifier outside of Veenstra compete with Sawyer Meinders running in the 3200 and finishing 23rd with a time of 10:41.62.

The Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet continues on Friday at 9 a.m. at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Area Girls Results (Thursday, May 16)

(3A) Shuttle Hurdle Prelims: 18. Oskaloosa (1:10.70)

(3A) 3000 Finals: 1. Marissa Ferebee (Pella, 9:54.27), 10. Ruth Dunham (Pella, 10:57.74)

(2A) 200 Prelims: 1. Meredith Van Wyk (Pella Christian, 25.18)

(3A) 200 Prelims: 20. Mara Schiebout (Pella, 26.42)

(3A) High Jump Finals: 11. Ryleigh Wilken (Oskaloosa, 5-2)

(3A) 4x800 Finals: 3. Pella (9:31.84)

(2A) 100 Prelims: 2. Rachel Kacmarynski (Pella Christian, 12.43)

(2A) 400 Finals: 1. Bailey Vos (Pella Christian, 57.08)

(3A) 400 Finals: 6. Tierney Carter (Oskaloosa, 58.67), 15. Lizzie Neumann (Pella, 1:00.02), 17. Macy Schroeder (Pella, 1:01.58)

Area Boys Results (Thursday, May 16)

(2A) 3200 Finals: 23. Sawyer Meinders (Pella Christian, 10:41.62)

(3A) 3200 Finals: 2. Canaan Dunham (Pella, 9:00.93), 14. Nathan Vander Waal (Pella, 9:51.02)

(2A) Shot Put Finals: 1. Trevor Veenstra (Pella Christian, 58-10.75)

(3A) Discus Finals: 3. Hanson King (Pella, 175-8)

(3A) 4x800 Finals: 3. Pella (9:31.84)

(3A) 400 Finals: 6. Harrison Mullens (Pella, 49.78)

(3A) Shuttle Hurdle Prelims: 12. Pella (1:02.87)

Class 2A Girls Standings

1. Tipton (17), 2. Van Meter (15), T3. Estherville-LC (14), T3. Albia (14), T5. Aplington-Parkersburg (10), T5. Hinton (10), T5. West Lyon (10), T5. Pella Christian (10)

Class 2A Boys Standings

1. Mediapolis (18), 2. Underwood (16), 3. South Hamilton (14), 4. DM Christian (11), T5. Pella Christian (10), T5. Spirit Lake (10), T5. Okoboji (10)

Class 3A Girls Standings

1. Mount Vernon (20), 2. Gilbert (18), 3. Pella (16), 4. ADM (13), 5. Charles City (12), 23. Oskaloosa (3)

Class 3A Boys Standings

1. Pella (21), 2. Solon (20), 3. Williamsburg (17), 4. CPU (15), 5. Fairfield (12)