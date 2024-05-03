Pella tennis teams sweep conference crowns

May 2—PELLA/NORWALK — Wednesday morning saw the seven teams of the Little Hawkeye Conference converge for their respective conference tournaments. The girls took the new courts in Pella while the boys were in Norwalk. Two different sites but two similar results as the Pella boys and girls both dominated their way to conference titles.

In Pella, the Lady Dutch took the title with 52 points after sweeping all four individual titles. Indianola and Norwalk would tie for second with Oskaloosa taking sixth with 17 points and Pella Christian finishing seventh with 14 points.

In the first flight of singles action, Emily Blom took first after defeating Norwalk's Anya Kallenbach in the final 6-2, 6-1. Osky's Ava Ridenour took sixth while PC's Rachel Lanferman placed seventh.

The second singles flight saw Pella's Mallory Westerkamp scoring a 6-1, 6-2 win over Indianola's Zoey Belt in the final. Lexi Branderhorst took sixth for the Eagles while Loghan Edgar placed seventh for the Indians.

Alloree Else/Lily VanDusseldorp snagged a 6-3, 6-2 win in the finals of the first doubles flight to score another title for the Lady Dutch. Hannah Nelson/Lexi Prather fought to a fifth place finish for Osky while Reagan De Vries/Addie Van Arendonk finished in seventh for PC.

The final doubles flight saw Claire Smock/Bryn Higginbotham complete the green and white sweep with a 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (7) win the final. Pella Christian's Breems/Mulder topped Osky's DeBoef/Morrow 6-3, 6-1 in the third place match.

Over in Norwalk, it ended up being similar results as the Dutch swept all four titles on their way to winning the conference title.

Jack Briggs and Ben Van Gorp won the two singles flights while Joshua Roozeboom/Cameron Rowe and Nile Rozenboom/Jordan Schaffer took care of the doubles titles.

Pella Christian finished fifth as team with 26 points. Singles play saw Evan Tschetter and Kirby Van Wyngarden both finish sixth in their respective singles brackets. Doubles play was highlighted by Shaun Bos/Aaron Meinders taking runner-up to Pella in the first doubles flight while Rob Schreur/Rhett Terpstra snagged third place in the other doubles bracket.

The Oskaloosa boys were held without a win on the day and came in seventh place in all four brackets.

All three area teams will get ready for district play for individual state and team state starting next week.

