Pella Christian soccer teams sweep Osky in doubleheader

May 8—OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa soccer teams were ready for another girl/boy conference doubleheader on Tuesday night. This time they were home at Drost Field getting ready to take on Pella Christian but it was the Eagles leaving with a pair of wins.

The girls were up first and PC would grab a 2-0 lead in the first half before adding an insurance goal in the second half on their way to a 3-0 shutout win.

Hattie Fancher, Claire Winn-Fogle and Karis Fikkert all tallied a goal for the Eagles while Esther Ford, Ema Zula and Tori Van Zee each had one assist. Callie Walters had 12 saves in net for Oskaloosa in the loss.

After senior night ceremonies, the boys were next to take the pitch. PC held a tight 1-0 lead at the break but were able to break through for three more goals in the second half to score the win.

Ethan Van Arendonk had a hat trick in the second half for PC while Nathan Brouwer had the other Eagle goal in the first half.

Klayton Roberts found the back of the net for Oskaloosa while goalkeeper Tyler Brockman had a very busy night with 27 saves for the Indians.

The Oskaloosa (2-9) girls travel to South Tama (1-12) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. while Pella Christian (8-6) ends their regular season at Van Meter (5-7) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The Oskaloosa (0-13) boys wrap up their regular season with a trip to Fairfield (4-6) on Friday at 5 p.m. while Pella Christian (7-6) finishes their regular season at Van Meter (11-5) on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

