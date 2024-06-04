Pella boys tennis takes home third place state finish

Jun. 3—IOWA CITY — Hoping to break through and capture a state title, the Pella boys tennis team fell to Cedar Rapids Xavier for a fifth straight season en route to a third place finish at the Class 1A Boys Team State Tennis Tournament in Iowa City over the weekend.

The third place trophy gives the Dutch a fifth straight top three finish at state after three hard-fought matches at the Hawkeye Tennis and Rec Center.

Play started on Friday with the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. Pella would get play underway with a quarterfinal matchup against Boone, who they had already defeated earlier this season.

The Dutch were able to get things done in singles play with Jack Briggs (6-0, 6-2), Cameron Rowe (6-3, 6-1), Nile Rozenboom (6-2, 6-1) and Jordan Shaffer (6-3, 7-5) all winning and straight sets and Joshua Roozeboom winning a three set match 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-2 to secure the 5-0 win.

That would set up a semifinal showdown between Pella and their rival Xavier. The two had previously met in the finals in each of the past four seasons with the Saints getting the upper hand in all four matchups. Pella was hoping a semifinal matchup might change their fortune this time around.

The singles matches were competitive and spirited with both teams coming away with a 3-3 split. Briggs gutted out a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 while Rowe won a 6-4, 6-2 match in straight sets. Shaffer then came up big with a three set 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 win at No. 6 to send it to doubles all even.

It was best two out three from there and the No. 1 doubles featured a rematch of the state third place match from a week ago as Xavier's Charlie LeGrand and Jacob Schmit repeated their win over Briggs and Roozeboom with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Pella would need to win the next two but Xavier's threes would win a 6-3, 7-5 match to clinch the dual 5-3.

That would send the Dutch to the third place match on Saturday where they would battle Waverly-Shell Rock. Pella came out with a vengeance and ended it after singles play with Briggs (6-2, 6-3), Rowe (6-2, 6-3) and Rozenboom (6-1, 6-1) winning in straight sets while Ben Van Gorp (2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (5)) and Shaffer (6-7 (5), 6-2, 1-0 (3)) clinched it with third set tiebreakers to win 5-1 overall and claim third place.

Pella finishes the season with an 11-1 record and will say farewell to six seniors.

