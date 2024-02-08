Pelissero's Thursday injury report on Chiefs and 49ers 'Super Bowl Live'
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero's Thursday injury report on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Do Kansas bettors know something the rest of the country doesn't?
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down what to expect when each team has the ball, as well as who and what could determine the champion of the 2023 NFL season.
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
Not to burst Chiefs fans' bubbles, but Madden has been wrong the last three years when it comes to Super Bowl predictions.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
Goodell pushed back on the idea that the field was problematic, citing expert opinions.
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
This should generate a response in Kansas City.
Just six of 20 Chiefs games have hit the over this season.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
The Packers will have a new look on defense next season.
TE Zach Ertz will begin on the practice squad with the hope of being elevated.
The 49ers saw one of their key players leave the game on Saturday night.
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
Christian McCaffrey didn't play in the 49ers season finale out of precaution.
The 49ers are now -190 to play in the Super Bowl.