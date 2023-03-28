Pelissero's main takeaways from his sit-down interview with John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero's main takeaways from his sit-down interview with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
The most tangible evidence yet of a thawing of the ice between the Packers and Jets came on Monday, when Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted his team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That statement fairly can be interpreted as an indication that the Packers finally have abandoned their insistence [more]
Do the Patriots have the financial resources and the trade capital to land Lamar Jackson? Amid the trade buzz surrounding the Ravens quarterback, here's an explainer of how Jackson-to-New England would work.
The money free agent quarterback Lamar Jackson is asking for is not too much for the Colts. But the guarantees on his contract might be. That’s the word from Colts owner Jim Irsay, who told reporters that the Colts are willing to pay Jackson a lot, but not to give him a fully guaranteed contract. [more]
The NFL hates being questioned, especially by a well-researched, well-respected reporter who is calling Goodell to account.
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about Eric Bieniemy’s departure, how long he celebrated the Super Bowl LVII victory and there was a viral moment about Jordan Love.
Nick Sirianni spoke at length about Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott - then he got super pumped talking about another RB. By Reuben Frank
The Chiefs played against Jordan Love when he spot started for the Packers in 2021, but clearly he didn't leave an impression on Andy Reid.
Did the Cowboys decline to offer RB Ezekiel Elliott a pay cut because they didn’t want to insult him with a low offer?
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam spoke with a small group of Northeast Ohio media, including the Beacon Journal, and touched on a number of topics.
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.
After nine years, the Raiders have a new quarterback. They released longtime signal-caller Derek Carr in February and signed Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this month to start fresh at the position. But as Las Vegas let Carr go, the team’s owner had a message for him. “I apologized to him for not getting it done,” Davis [more]
Ezekiel Elliott put out a wish list of teams he’d like to play for, with the Eagles, Bengals and Jets on it. The free agent running back, though, has not received much interest. Bengals coach Zac Taylor seemed to indicate last week his team doesn’t have an interest in Elliott, and Jets coach Robert Saleh [more]
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman on Monday explained what happened with free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. By Dave Zangaro
Bijan Robinson is one of the most exciting players in the 2023 NFL Draft and would be a force alongside Justin Fields.
The Local Guy club in the Bears locker room has grown to include Cole Kmet, T.J. Edwards, Robert Tonyan, Jack Sanborn and Doug Kramer.
In his latest Eagles-only mock draft, Dave Zangaro finds some athletic freaks at multiple positions for the Birds.
Once considered the potential first pick of the 2023 NFL draft, defensive tackle Jalen Carter's stock has fallen due to character concerns.
