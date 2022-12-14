Pelissero: Zach Wilson will be QB2 behind Mike White vs. Lions
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be QB2 behind quarterback Mike White vs. the Detroit Lions for Week 15.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be QB2 behind quarterback Mike White vs. the Detroit Lions for Week 15.
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Carson Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles preseason games, has resurfaced in the NFC months after the Birds cut him following an odd preseason. By Reuben Frank
Tony Dungy has been where the Bears are and has successfully traveled the rebuild to title road. He knows how the Bears should approach the final games of a "lost season" and the draft decisions that are upcoming.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes) and 49ers (with Trey Lance) have spent high draft picks on QBs with a veteran under contract. Detroit Lions may be next.
The Dolphins picked a bad time to have a two-game losing streak.
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Teams haven't been willing to give Beckham the long-term deal he's looking for, and now he's stuck in free-agency limbo.
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
The Seattle Seahawks are a much different team on both sides of the ball since the team last faced the 49ers back in Week 2 of the season.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
The Chiefs are in the thick of a race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason field. Here are the future opponents for each team
Jalen Hurts may have some extra motivation when the Eagles play Dallas on Christmas Eve.
Aaron Rodgers used to struggle with fears of death. But the Packers quarterback's use of ayahuasca helped him overcome that, he said on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Might Wisconsin land a transfer quarterback before the 2023 season? These are the players who could be intriguing possibilities.
Things were “absolutely fantastic” after the Clemson game, but something changed.
Our columnist uses his 'Quality Games' system to predict the bowl game winners: This year he found 10 games that Vegas has wrong