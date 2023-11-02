Pelissero: WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe) expected to play tonight vs. Steelers
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (toe) is expected to play tonight vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Will Levis threw four touchdowns in his NFL debut last week against the Atlanta Falcons.
What can Titans QB Will Levis do to follow up his fine first start?
The Titans rookie quarterback earned another start.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 9. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Titans and Steelers.
