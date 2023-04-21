Pelissero: Tyler Huntley plans to sign free agent tender Monday
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley plans to sign free agent tender Monday.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley plans to sign free agent tender Monday.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Later, Robinson and McDonald go through C Mac's top-five favorite player-team fits in the draft and how likely each fit is to become reality.
Patrick Mahomes isn't happy about the idea.
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
The former Sixth Man of the Year is out for at least six weeks.
Conversations with league sources and a copy of the NFL gambling policy obtained by Yahoo Sports shed more light on Friday's news.
Carter’s agent recently shut down visits for Carter with NFL teams that are drafting outside of the top 10.
It’s time to create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2023 season and dream of the title-winning squads you’re sure to draft.
It's the third straight tie for Arsenal as Manchester City is 5 points back and has two games in hand.
Drew Smyly shut down the Dodgers through seven innings. Then disaster struck.
Three players received indefinite suspensions from the NFL and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 NFL season.
The NASCAR Cup Series transitions from the smallest track on the calendar to its most massive as it heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.
A generational wideout. Two franchise QBs. A unicorn tight end. Other players who "probably would have been at the top of their position groups in this draft if they had been eligible." Next year’s class could be unforgettable.
It's wrestler vs. slugger as we ponder the most likely path to victory.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by diving further into Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' new massive extension and what that means for the Baltimore Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson. Next, they discuss the San Francisco 49ers and their QB Brock Purdy's latest comments when he spoke with Jori last week regarding his elbow surgery. They also address the rumors that the 49ers are looking to trade QB Trey Lance, and discuss what compensation it would take for other teams to acquire the young player. Later, Charles and Jori make one move (either through the draft, free agency or a trade) that would drastically improve each NFC team heading into the 2023 season.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald wrap up their pre-draft positional preview series with a deep dive on the loaded tight end class as well as a quick look at the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft.
Hendriks completed his final round of chemotherapy earlier this month.
They've come this far, fighting back those who said that revealing their experiences would never lead to Snyder selling.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his wishlist for the 2023 NFL Draft.