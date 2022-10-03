Pelissero: Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for Week 5 vs. Jets
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was ruled out for Week 5 vs. New York Jets.
Struggling Denver offense suffers major blow with Javonte Williams tearing ACL, LCL in his right knee in Sunday's loss to Raiders.
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot [more]
K-pop boy group ATEEZ were the victims of a racist verbal tirade in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. As the K-pop act landed at King Khalid International Airport for the inaugural KCON 2022 Saudi Arabia music festival, they were greeted by fans and paparazzi.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday ahead of coach Nathaniel Hackett's weekly news conference, where he was expected to provide an update on Williams' injury. Williams got hurt on the first play of the third quarter Sunday when he took the handoff from Russell Wilson and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage.
KU’s defense figures to face a tough test in trying to stop the Horned Frogs’ offense Saturday. TCU averages 48.5 points per game.
With Tua Tagovailoa out and no timetable set for his return, the Dolphins are adding another quarterback. Head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Monday press conference that Miami is signing Reid Sinnett to its practice squad. “That was something we prioritized over the weekend,” McDaniel said. Sinnett entered the league in 2020 as an [more]
The Jayhawks are ranked for the first time since the 2009 season.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at the Steelers coaches.
Atlanta Falcons leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson is going to be sidelined for a while.
There isn't a more serious issue facing the NFL than head trauma, and the star quarterback should consider the long-term effects, Chase Goodbread writes.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was livid with the officials after a controversial play in Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
From DK Metcalf's interesting trip to the locker room to Cooper Rush's winning formula, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the winners and losers from Week 4.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the NFL record book. Again.