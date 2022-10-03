Pelissero: Treylon Burks (turf toe) could be headed to IR
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (turf toe) could be headed to IR.
Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their PFF grades were following their Week 4 loss vs. Giants.
Titans WR Treylon Burks has avoided a serious injury.
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot [more]
Struggling Denver offense suffers major blow with Javonte Williams tearing ACL, LCL in his right knee in Sunday's loss to Raiders.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday ahead of coach Nathaniel Hackett's weekly news conference, where he was expected to provide an update on Williams' injury. Williams got hurt on the first play of the third quarter Sunday when he took the handoff from Russell Wilson and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
Jesse Mirco's fake punt sparked a skirmish, but it happened because Rutgers coach Greg Schiano called for a punt block in a 49-10 game.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Lie detector test could be used in investigation of high-stakes game
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 5.
Who will be Wisconsin's next head coach?
There are a lot of teams that have failed to live up to the hype in college football this season.
Here's how those on social media are reacting to the news that Paul Chryst has been fired as the Wisconsin Badgers head football coach.
Two storied programs that started this season in the top 10 are now falling fast in the latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after each has two losses.
Atlanta Falcons leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson is going to be sidelined for a while.
Wisconsin is going to act with the same speed of an SEC team. College football has been big business for a long time, but there were always degrees to it. Maybe not any longer.
Nyheim Hines, Corey Davis, and George Pickens could all be game-changing players for your fantasy roster.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann