Pelissero: Treylon Burks (turf toe) could be headed to IR

The Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday ahead of coach Nathaniel Hackett's weekly news conference, where he was expected to provide an update on Williams' injury. Williams got hurt on the first play of the third quarter Sunday when he took the handoff from Russell Wilson and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage.