Pelissero: Trevor Lawrence continues to deal with a 'sprained big toe'
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to deal with a 'sprained big toe'.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) NFL players know better than anyone this game really is a business with how new faces rotate in and out of locker rooms day to day and week to week throughout the season. The Tennessee Titans are dealing with that reminder with the rare in-season firing of their general manager. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill says it definitely adds another layer to a week when they're busy preparing to host AFC South division rival Jacksonville on Sunday while trying to snap a two-game skid.
Dolphins star Tyreek Hill had some fun at Bill Belichick's expense this week, appearing in a video that makes fun of the Patriots head coach's history of drafting wide receivers.
If hired by the Cardinal, we could see fascinating matchups between Garrett and former teammate Deion Sanders, now coaching at Colorado. | From @ToddBrock24f7
5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei is down to three schools in his recruitment, with the Ducks among the finalists.
After the Tennessee Titans fired GM Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel shared his feelings on Robinson's choice to trade Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown in April.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Here are the Jackson State football players that have entered the transfer portal. The list will be updated.
For more than three decades, Rob Glass has made a living being the tough enforcer and developer of college football players. His impact is immense.
From the Rams' addition of Baker Mayfield to the remaining schedule, things are setting up for the Bears to be in the driver's seat for the No. 2 pick.
As part of USA TODAY Sports' annual review of assistant coaches' compensation, here's a look at six who figure to be highly sought-after.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Dan Wetzel, Si’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a pod filled with news and analysis regarding the fallout from Deion Sanders' hiring at Colorado, along with the monster wave of players entering the transfer portal this year.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
Caleb Williams vs. Bryce Young. Tennessee's offense vs. K-State's defense. Underdogs TCU vs. Tulane. And that would be just Round 1 of a 12-team CFP.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know.
Why a transfer portal-depleted roster can help Nick Saban, Alabama football roster reset in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.
Former Fairfield tight end Erick All is transferring from Michigan and has a list of three finalists.
Four Heisman Trophy finalists will head to New York and one will win college football's top individual award. A look at the case for each candidates.