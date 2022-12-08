Pelissero: Trevor Lawrence continues to deal with a 'sprained big toe'

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) NFL players know better than anyone this game really is a business with how new faces rotate in and out of locker rooms day to day and week to week throughout the season. The Tennessee Titans are dealing with that reminder with the rare in-season firing of their general manager. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill says it definitely adds another layer to a week when they're busy preparing to host AFC South division rival Jacksonville on Sunday while trying to snap a two-game skid.