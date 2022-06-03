Pelissero: Top 4 unresolved NFL storylines ahead of 2022 season
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero lists his top four unresolved NFL storylines ahead of the 2022 regular season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Willekes goes on injured reserve
The Houston Texans have waived offensive lineman Carson Green, who played college ball at Texas A&M.
The quarterback has been able to bounce back after a poor session.
Davis Webb has never started a game in the NFL, but during his time as a backup quarterback he has played with Eli Manning and Josh Allen, and in college Webb was a teammate of Patrick Mahomes. Which makes Webb’s recent comments about Giants quarterback Daniel Jones surprising. Webb, who signed with the Giants four [more]
Ezekiel Elliott had only two 100-yard games in 2021, and none came in the final 12 weeks of the regular season. The Cowboys running back was running on one leg, having partially torn a posterior cruciate ligament in Week 4. He never considered sitting out. “I mean, shoot, I think I knew I was tough,’’ [more]
With a new regime taking over, everyone has something to prove.
Basketball superstar LeBron James has officially reached billionaire status. As reported by Forbes, the four-time NBA champion made $121.2 million […] The post It’s official. LeBron James achieves billionaire status appeared first on TheGrio.
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is getting some well-deserved respect from one of the NFL's best in Rams WR Cooper Kupp.
Highlights and observations from the Philadelphia Eagles OTAs session
A familiar face is leading all USFL QBs in passing yards and completions
Jon Rahm can run a little hot, and it happened again during the second round of the Memorial Tournament.
"I want to be with the Pacers, come back and help the young guys go out there and play ball."
Another reason to love QB1 on the Bengals.
New England Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton is no longer challenged to foot races.
The ex-Broncos tight end Seattle added in the Russell Wilson trade appreciates the commitment his new team made to him in April.
Pittsburgh needs to get a veteran defensive lineman before the start of training camp.
Comments from Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins in the Phillies' clubhouse, where there was a sense of culpability after Joe Girardi's firing. By Jim Salisbury
The 49ers held their second open practice of OTAs with no surprises in attendance.
Who are the most underrated guys on the roster right now?
Former champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio midway through his first round on Thursday due to an illegal marking on one of his clubs.