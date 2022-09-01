Pelissero: Titans sign former Chiefs WR Josh Gordon to their practice squad
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero: Tennessee Titans sign former Kansas Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon to their practice squad.
The New York Giants expect WR Kadarius Toney (knee/hamstring) to play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, and he believes he will.
ESPN will bring back its popular Monday Night simulcasts featuring Peyton and Eli Manning for nine regular-season games and one postseason game.
We continue our 2022 season previews with the offensive tackles
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Stephen A. Smith believes Jimmy Garoppolo's pay cut says a lot about what teams think of the quarterback.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
The Patriots' 53-man roster might change a bit before the team's Week 1 game against the Dolphins, but barring any drastic moves, it's going to enter the season as one of the NFL's oldest.
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?
A look at the settled-down compliment of players who are available to the Cowboys for their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022. [more]
The Bills have a punter after Saturday's release of Araiza.
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]
Heres a list of the latest NFL trades during the 2022 NFL season and the players rumored to be on the move next.
Alex Leatherwood is exactly the type of player Ryan Poles and the Bears should be taking swings on.