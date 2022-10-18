Pelissero: 'There's concern' Russell Wilson's hamstring injury is 'fairly significant'
The Steelers shuffled the practice squad roster on Tuesday.
Here are the three standout stars for the Patriots this week in their win over the Browns.
Here is the current draft order for 2023.
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played through a hamstring injury in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Chargers and he’s headed for tests on Tuesday to find out what impact it will have on his availability. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Wilson will have an MRI on the hamstring on Tuesday. Wilson said after [more]
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a pair of replacement options for week 7— Colts' Alec Pierce and Giants' Daniel Bellinger.
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback this week if he is cleared from the concussion protocol and he also answered a question about what went on in the locker room before Pickett made his first appearance of the season. Pickett took over the [more]
The move freed up some salary-cap space for the Chiefs, and fans are hopeful that means help is coming.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
The Chicago Bears announced they have released wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Denny Carter pores over the week's best waiver adds, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Latavius Murray, Tyquan Thornton, and, of course, kickers. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
NFL trade rumors: Saints linked to two wide receivers, one outgoing and one incoming
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
A breakdown of the Eagles' remaining schedule, with a prediction on whether they will become the third NFL team to have an undefeated regular season.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
George Kittle and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had differing opinions on what led to their Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.